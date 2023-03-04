The Fort William Gardens hadn’t rocked like this since The Guess Who reunion tour.
Another sellout crowd of 3,728 fans witnessed the Lakehead Thunderwolves tie the best-of-three OUA West Division final on Friday night with a 2-1 overtime win over the Windsor Lancers.
Griffen Fox ripped the puck over Lancers goaltender Nathan Torchia’s shoulder through a screen at 3:05 of extra time on a feed from Kevin Stiles to send the 72-year-old building into a frenzy.
“It was great. Felt Windsor came out really strong,” said Lakehead head coach Andrew Wilkins. “We matched it in the second. Tight game, tight checking, and not a lot of chances either way. We found our game and I think it’s important that our guys digest this really quickly and move on.”
Neither team will have much time as the decisive Game 2 is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Gardens. Tickets go on sale at 9:30 a.m. today at the Gardens box office.
Tonight’s winner advances to the Queen’s Cup OUA final and an assured berth at the Canadian university championship tournament in Charlottetown, P.E.I., while the loser drops to the bronze medal game.
In the OUA East final, the defending national champion UQTR Patriotes knotted their best-of-three series at 1-1 after a 5-3 win over the Concordia Stingers on Friday. Those schools meet in a do-or-die game on Sunday.
Windsor opened the scoring at 3:29 of the first period. Mason Kohn squeaked one past starting LU goaltender Christian Cicigoi off a tight scramble. Brady Pataki collected the assist.
Joe Mack corralled a loose in the Lancers crease and deposited it past a prone Torchia to knot the score at 1-1 at the six-minute mark. Kyle Auger and Dylan Massie collected the helpers.
Torchia had stymied the Wolves with a shutout in Game 1 on Wednesday in Windsor.
Lakehead star freshman Keighan Gerrie sustained a shoulder injury in the first on a big hit by Barrett Dachyshyn and was out for the rest of the game.
There was no scoring in the second period, but plenty of chances. Windsor had no shots until the 9:28 mark of the frame. The visitors followed with five in the next minute as Cicigoi stood tall. Torchia did his share as the Wolves fired eight shots his way.
Torchia and Cicigoi kept the scoresheet clean in the third period as well.
Ben Badalamenti was stopped from in close, Torchia made a pad save on Mack a minute later. Noah Massie nullified a dangerous rush, and Badalamenti’s effort from the slot was turned aside all within the first five minutes of the period. Defenceman Tyler Jette slid across to make a save, and Josh Van Unen’s attempted stuff in at eight minutes highlighting the next three minutes. Cicigoi absorbed a deflected puck at the nine-minute mark.
Windsor held a 31-27 shot advantage through 60 minutes.
Lakehead outshot Windsor 2-1 in overtime. Fox’s game-ender from the right circle put a cap on a memorable night. Tyler Ho collected the secondary assist.
