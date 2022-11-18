As Keenan Postans put the finishing touches on his education degree at Lakehead University, he felt the desire to make one serious push to achieve a longtime dream.
The Thunder Bay native took that chance and just over a year later, he has started his journey as a Canadian amateur athlete on the national bobsledding team.
Postans, 26, is preparing for his second race of the season on the North American Cup circuit in Park City, Utah this weekend. The first-year brakeman works under pilot Orion Edwards on the two-man sled development team.
“I’m just being a sponge the last little while here,” Postans said in a phone interview on Thursday morning from Utah. “The intensity is really high. My body is adapting well. It’s challenging in all the right ways.”
Postans and William finished seventh at the first NA Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., last week against a field of World Cup-calibre (main national team) duos from Canada, Switzerland and the United States. This weekend should feature a more even playing field as the competition will feature sledders from other development programs.
Still, Postans enjoyed his first experience in an Olympic-style event, including the quietness and nervousness before the sledders race out of their marks before diving into their vessels.
“The adrenaline and how much mental preparation you need to do it,” Postans said on what was most memorable. “That Olympic mindset. You’re wildly optimistic. You have to be. You’re trusting your pilot. You see how much of the mental (aspect) goes into it.”
Postans laughed to himself when thinking about that view atop Whistler Sliding Centre on his first run that counted on the scoresheet.
“I saw all the way down to the (Olympic) village. You’re so high up,” he said. “I say I have to do this. Fear can overcome a lot of people. You just do it.”
To understand how Postans stood atop Whistler a few days ago, one must know the thrill of speed and competition is in his family’s blood. Postans’ father, Garth, was a former luge athlete in his 20s and 30s who connected his sons to sports at an early age.
“Luge was big in Thunder Bay because my dad designed the national luge track at Big Thunder,” the younger Postans recalled. “They would race there. He was into that.
“So sliding sports are pretty interesting. During COVID and prior to COVID, I would watch Olympics and the sliding sports and thought, ‘I just really want to do that.’”
Postans — a standout basketball and football player at Hammarskjold High School during his teens — simply reached out to Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton to inquire about training and tryout sessions. Despite delays due to the pandemic, Postans received an invite to show officials what he had at camps in Ottawa and Quebec.
“You know pretty quickly if you’re able to or your body is capable of that movement. It’s kind of a complex and speed-oriented movement — you’re trying to get off the block and push it. In a few days, I started to get the hang of it,” said Postans, whose older brother Ethan played college football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“I waited for the opportunity to come. It worked out great. There’s some great athletes here,” he added.
Postans credits coach Joe McDonough and the Lakehead Thunderwolves track and field team for giving him a place to train before joining the national team in September. Postans wasn’t an official member of the varsity squad, but he ran most of the same training exercises, including sled pushes and speed bag pulls — two things essential to being a great brakeman.
Brakemen are responsible for controlling the speed by applying brakes at certain stages of the course. They also set the initial force for the sled at the start of each race.
“Joe McDonough took a lot of time to help me get my technique right. Not perfect yet, but he was definitely instrumental in getting me on the right track to hang with these guys,” Postans said.
The Canadian bobsledding team has had success using versatile athletes as brakemen in the past, most notably CFL running back Jesse Lumsden who competed at the 2010 Winter Games in Whistler/Vancouver and earned gold at the 2012 worlds.
Coached by 2018 Olympic champion Justin Kripps, this year’s Canadian development program features eight men and four women with Postans as the lone true rookie. Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton isn’t rolling in money and sponsorship, so the team members all do their part to help out a shortened staff.
“These aren’t 40-hour work weeks. They’re 70-hour weeks. It’s one thing to have your sled at the track, but right after we have trucks where we do all the work in the garage,” Postans said. “We put them all in the truck, transport them and give them a once-over.”
Sanding and polishing of the sled is done mainly by the athletes. Add dryland training and video and strategy work and it’s an “easy” 12-hour day.
Besides Kripps and Edwards, Postans has been under the wing of veteran brakeman Kristen Bujnowski, an Olympian and three-time medallist at the bobsleigh world championships.
The ultimate goal for development sledders is, of course, to crack the big team and race at World Cup stops or the Olympics. If healthy, athletes can thrive in this sport well into their 30s, making the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games in play for Postans. Teaching in Thunder Bay or Calgary remains Postans’ offseason plans.
For now, improving on that track is all that matters.
“I’m feeling pretty good each time I come to the block,” he said. “Times are getting better and better.”
