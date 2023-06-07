The Thunder Bay Border Cats came out firing in their much-anticipated home opener Tuesday, scoring six runs over the first three innings on en route to a 6-3 win over the Duluth Huskies in front of a healthy crowd of 2,381 fans who made their return to Port Arthur Stadium for Northwoods League baseball.
With the win, the Border Cats improved to 3-4 and got off to a good start on this key, four-game homestand against the cross-border rival Huskies
The second game is tonight at 6:35 p.m.
Thunder Bay’s Jack Pineau started the game on the mound for the Border Cats, , lasting four-plus innings. Griffen Catto picked up the win in relief with one inning of work, allowing both of Pineau’s runners to score. Kannon Carr struck out eight in 3.2 innings on the mound, cleaning up a bases loaded jam with one-out in the sixth to collect a heard-earned save. He faced 14 batters.
“The boys came out here and competed today,” said Carr, a starting pitcher with Jefferson College. “We got the lead early and went with it from there.”
Carr was delighted with the opening day crowd.
“Stands were packed. It was very electric. Atmosphere was awesome. We had the crowd behind us.”
Carr used a varied repertoire to achieve stellar results.
“A lot of fastballs. Couple of sliders and curve balls. Change-up now and then. Got a four pitch mix that I work with. It was working,” he said.
Pineau stranded two runners in the first inning and Duluth loaded the bases in the second before Logan Johnstone pulled off a two-out game-saving grab in the centrefield garden, laying flat out with his back towards home plate.
“That’s a game-changer,” said first-year Border Cats manager JM Kelly of Johnstone’s highlight reel catch. “It’s 0-0 at the time. He goes and makes that play and we score three runs. For him to make that play, to hold them to zero . . . because if that ball falls and they score two or three we’re playing from behind. Phenomenal job on his end.”
Carr held the fort on the mound.
“Carr did a really good for us. We’re really thankful his head coach is letting us have him. He’s got a really good arm,” said Kelly. “He’s got a really bright future ahead of him. If he continues to do what he’s doing he’ll get to a really high level, whether it’s Division I or in somebody’s organization some day.”
Dalton Mullins and Tyler Kehoe collected a pair of RBIs each to buoy the five-hit Thunder Bay attack.
The Cats entered play with a .203 average through their first six games, while drawing enough walks to boost their on-base percentage to .363.
Carr struck out Huskies Joe Vos and Michael Hallquist with the bases loaded in the sixth and continued to mow down the Huskies.
Colin Linder picked up the loss for Duluth, allowing all six runs. Chas Melvin and Matthew Bergan combined to allow no runs and just one hit to close out the contest.
Before Tuesday’s game, there was a party-like atmosphere in and around the stadium, which hadn’t housed a NWL game since the summer of 2019. The Border Cats had been out of the league since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.