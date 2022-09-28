Curling fans who tuned in to TSN to watch the PointsBet Invitational from Fredericton, New Brunswick on the weekend may have wondered why Thunder Bay’s Krista McCarville and her decorated rink were not there.
McCarville and her team of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts had an invite based on their silver-medal performance from the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts held at Fort William Gardens.
They lost the final to Kerri Einarson, the now three-time Canadian champion, after a strong performance to reach get that far.
While there were many familiar faces from the 2022 Scotties competing in Fredericton including the eventual winners — Jennifer Jones and her new squad, McCarville said they opted out of the $50,000 event as they received invites to play in two Grand Slam of Curling events in October.
“We knew that we were going to be invited to the North Bay Slam as well as the Slam in Grand Prairie. Each of the three events would be only a week in between them, therefore we needed to decide which two that we wanted to attend and thought the Slams would be a better choice for us with a guarantee of games,” said the veteran skip, noting the PointsBet event was a single knockout.
The Fort William Curling Club rink will play their first competitive games at the Boost National in North Bay Oct. 4-9 and then two weeks later travel to Grande Prairie, Alta., for Hearing Life Tour Challenge, Oct. 18-23.
The McCarville rink will play in the Tier 2 side of the draw like did at the Grand Slam event held here in Thunder Bay back in 2018. McCarville pointed out they were hoping to make the Tier 1 draw in Grand Prairie but fell short of the top 16 world ranking for the final spot.
“A team (Hollie Duncan, Ontario) had past us two days before the cut off which pushed us into the 17th position on the World Curling Team Ranking. Either way, we are happy to be a part of the event and want to curl well and win it,” said McCarville, who is an elementary teacher Holy Family School.
The team will be without lead Potts in Grande Prairie but will have a familiar face in their lineup in Jennifer Gates. The Sudbury curler was an all-star with the team at two Scotties 2019 in Sydney, N.S., and then again in Moose Jaw, Sask., in 2020. Gates who subbed in for Sippala and Potts for maternity leave those two years was also the rink’s fifth player at the Scotties here last year.
“Sarah, has chosen to play the North Bay Slam and sit out the Grand Prairie Slam, therefore Jen Gates will once again be her replacement. We are very lucky to have Jen on the team again this year. She has been the best super spare,” said McCarville, who is heading into a seventh season with her current lineup.
Team McCarville are one of the few national-ranked curling teams that opted to stay together as top ranked players shuffled lineups to prepare for the Olympic run in 2026. While the McCarville rink finished third at the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon last year loosing the semi-final to Jennifer Jones, McCarville says the team’s goal remains the same as they chase the elusive Scotties title.
“Our team is staying together this year because we all have the passion for the game and are itching to win the Scotties,” said McCarville.
She added last year’s lost to Einarson was bittersweet especially coming so close to winning on home ice here in Thunder Bay.
“Not only do I want to win the Scotties, but I want to win with these girls and (coach) Rick (Lang). We are not only teammates but we are great friends on and off the ice,” McCarville said. “We spend more time together than most people spend with their families. As long as these girls want to play, and will have me, I will play with them.” championships in all five of their appearances since 2016 including two second place finishes.
The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Heart is set for Kamloops, B.C., in February. To get there, the McCarville crew will defend their Northern Ontario title at the provincial playdowns to be held in Kenora, Jan. 24–29, 2023.
McCarville, Sippala and Potts are once again committed to play the Tbaytel Major League of Curling with Oye Sem Won back playing third. Last year, McCarville finished fourth in the 15-team round robin with a 10-4 record. The local competitive league begins play on Oct. 12 with all draws at the Port Arthur Curling Club this year. The weekly competitive games along with the planned Grand Slam events are all with one goal in mind.
“Absolutely, our goal is to win our provincial in Kenora, then to carry it through to the Scotties and win it in Kamloops. On the way, we would love to get a Grand Slam title,” McCarville said.
STRONG STARTS: Growing the grassroots of curling starts with strong youth programs, If you have kids who want to try the game, a free introduction is being offered through the Jump Start Your Curling Year weekend event at the Fort William Curling Club (FWCC) on Oct. 15-16. The program is designed for novice, intermediate and competitive curlers aged six and up and is supported financially by Canadian Tire JumpStart Charities, Marks and the FWCC.
It is being coordinated by the Thunder Bay Youth Curling Council, NOCA and the OCC. More information and registration is available at www.ontariocurlingcouncil.sidelinelearning.com/forms/11/register or interested persons can also contact Dick Henderson at dick_henderson2002@yahoo.com
COACH CALL: Coaches are needed to grow the sport of curling. If you want to get into coaching, there is a NCCP Competition Curling Coach Certification program being offered at the FWCC this Saturday and Sunday. Online registration has closed but interested individuals can contact Henderson as well.
EASY TIME: The Take-it-Easy Senior Curling League from the Fort William Curling Club is taking registration for the upcoming curling season.
The league curls twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:15 a.m. This includes men and women. You can sign up as an individual, as teams are made up each and every time you curl.
“The emphasis is on having fun and some recreational exercise, so all skill levels are welcome,” said Don Sutton, who is one of the longtime organizers.
The league has many different memberships from full to half season to casual curlers, added Sutton.
“You can come and go as you please because your not tied to any particular team.”
Curling starts Oct. 11. For more info call Luigi at 627-2227 or go visit www.tie-curling.com
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
