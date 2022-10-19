Team McCarville is in Grand Prairie, Alta., this week competing at their second Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.
Krista McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly (Sudbury), Ashley Sippala and Jennifer Gates (Sudbury), who is replacing Sarah Potts at lead, got off to a rough start on the Tier 2 side at the Hearing Well Tour Challenge in their opening draw Tuesday.
Team McCarville fell 7-5 to Kayla Skrlik from Edmonton. McCarville fell behind early giving up a steal of three in the fourth end to the young Alberta squad, followed by a subsequent steal in the fifth end to trail 7-1.
McCarville finished strong scoring in each of the final, three ends but could not close the six-point gap.
The Tour Challenge, broadcast on Sportsnet, features most of the top 32 women’s and men’s rinks in the world.
On Wednesday, Team McCarville is on the ice for their second of their four qualifying games. McCarville is taking on the Andrea Kelly rink, a team they beat in the semifinals of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens last February.
The Fort William Curling Club foursome face Madeleine Dupont of Denmark in Thursday’s draw while wrapping up the qualifying round Friday against Edmonton skip Selena Sturmay.
Two weeks ago, Team McCarville played their first competitive games of the season at the Boost National grand slam in North Bay.
McCarville managed only one win in four starts with their only win coming in their final game against Holly Duncan, the team that represented Ontario at the 2022 Scotties.
The top eight teams that qualify on the Tier 2 side will earn $3,500 with the winner to take home $10,000.
Fans can follow scores on the Grand Slam of Curling website.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: The Tbaytel Major League of Curling is back on the ice tonight for Draw 2 of round robin play 9 p.m. at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Trevor Bonot and Dallas Burgess square off in a battle of two of the seven undefeated teams heading into the second draw of round robin play in the 14-rink league.
Dylan Johnston, Al Hackner, Denis Malette, Brian Adams Jr. and Krista McCarville are other teams looking to ring up a second win. Team Johnston, the defending league champions, draw Ben Mikkelsen, and Team Hackner has a senior showdown with Ron Rosengren.
Meanwhile, Malette takes on Jodi Judd, Adams Jr. faces Bryan Burgess and Team McCarville, with replacement players, is matched against Nicole Westlund-Stewart.
Gary Weiss plays Kory Carr with the two teams looking to get into the win column after opening-round defeats.
HOPE IS BACK: After two years on hold due to the pandemic, local women curlers will finally get on the ice for the 25th annual Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic this weekend
The Fort William Curling Club will be a hub of activity as 46 women’s teams celebrate this long running fundraiser for breast cancer research.
The curling gets under Friday night with three days of fun wrapping up on Sunday.
The Hope Classic, which began in 1997, has raised a total of over $3.4 million dollars for the Northern Cancer Fund with money used for breast cancer care and research at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. The event last held in 2020 brought in $117,200 with organizers hoping to equal or surpass that amount at this year’s milestone event.
Donations can be made in the form of a pledge to any of the curlers taking part this weekend, or you can make your donation online at www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/hopeclassic.
The event has been made possible through years by the strong support of the organizers, volunteers and sponsors with Bearskin Airlines, the title sponsor for all 25 years.
GAMES QUALIFIER: The first playdown event of the season is on next weekend at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club hosting the U20 Mixed Doubles, Oct. 28-30.
The event, a Winter Games qualifier, is one of four open events across Ontario with two in the north and two in the south. The second event in the North is being held at the Copper Cliff Curling Club. One winner from each qualifier location in the North and three from each in the South will advance to the Winter Games Trials at the Guelph Curling Club, Dec. 17-20.
The winner of the Trials advances directly to the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island, Feb. 27 to March 5. Teams who place 2nd through 5th at the Trials will advance to the Ontario Winter Games, Feb. 2-5 in Renfrew County.
The competition in Kakabeka is scheduled to start Friday dependent upon the number of teams entered.
JUST JUMP: The Jumpstart Your Curling Year youth curling event held at the Fort William Curling club last weekend was a success with 94 curlers aged six and up taking part.
Participants learned how to curl or honed their already developed skills in the program sponsored by The Canadian Tire JumpStart Charities, Marks of Thunder Bay, the Fort William Curling Club, Ping's Chinese kitchen and the Thunder Bay Youth Curling Council.
NCCP certified curling coaches provided instruction to curlers split into three levels — novice, intermediate and competitive.
“Guest appearances by Krista McCarville and Ashley Sippala highlighted the weekend experience. It was rewarding day as participants were treated to snacks during the breaks and lunch both days,” said organizer Dick Henderson, who pointed out it was a great way to get kids interested in the game of curling.
Henderson, a Northwestern Ontario Hall of Fame builder, stated the Northern Ontario Curling Association is advertising for a program coordinator to carry on with the development of curling in Thunder Bay and creating follow-up events to the JumpStart program.
More information for the position can be found on the NOCA website at www.curlnoca.ca.
