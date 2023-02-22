There is an optimistic buzz in the local curling community that this may be the year that Krista McCarville and her teammates finally win the elusive Scotties title.
McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts with coach Rick Lang are off to an impressive start at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. Team McCarville is 5-1 after scoring a clutch 5-4 win against Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories on Tuesday night.
Before heading west to play for the Canadian women’s curling title for a 10th time, McCarville noted, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” Northern Ontario have done just that so far, starting off with a methodical 11-8 win over six-time Scotties champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba to the open national event this past Saturday.
McCarville is in a good position to finish in the top three in their pool and qualify for the playoffs. If everything goes right, and they can win out with their games Wednesday and finish first overall. First place is huge with a spot guaranteed in the four-team Page playoffs.
The Fort William Curling Club foursome, who finished runner-up at home in last year’s national championship, has put up impressive hard-fought wins over some of the top ranked teams in country through their first five games in their pool.
McCarville’s other wins have come against wild card skip Casey Scheidegger (the sixth ranked team in the country), third wild-card skip Meghan Walter (the seventh ranked team) and New Brunswick’s Andrea Kelly, who won the bronze medal at last year’s Scotties in Thunder Bay. McCarville’s lone loss to Rachel Homan was a game that they could have easily won.
The McCarville rink wrap up round robin play Wednesday with two games against two lower ranked teams in their pool. McCarville faces Hailey Birnie of the Yukon in the afternoon draw and then is back on the ice for their final pool match against Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Team McCarville will have a full day off on Thursday to see where they end up. Like McCarville and her team, local curling fans are hoping where they end up is in the final Sunday night for a shot to win the prized Canadian championship.
FWCC HOSTS PROVINCIALS: The Dallas Burgess rink is one of two local teams set to compete when the Fort William Curling Club hosts the Under-21 Northern Ontario men’s and women’s championships, March 2-5.
Burgess and his teammates Jackson Dubinsky and Matt Duizer, along with coach Bryan Burgess, are bidding to win a third-straight trip to Canadian Juniors. The team added Owen Riches. The nationals will be held March 26-April 2 in Rouyn-Noranda, Que.
Burgess will compete against two other teams from Sudbury, including Team Rajala featuring local curler Adam Wiersema at lead.
Meanwhile, the Carrie Allen rink of Haylee Rietdijik, Lily Wright and Sara Allen (and coach Andrew Sinclair) is one two teams competing for the under-21 provincial girls title.
Bella Croisier’s Sudbury team have won two previous provincial titles and will be the team to beat. The full list of the team and the draw for the event are posted at www.curlnoca.ca.
NEW WINDUP SPIEL: The Fort William Curling Club is introducing a new bonspiel that is engaging and more importantly fun to wrap up the season.
The posters are up promoting the Power of Hope Bonspiel set for April 14-15.
The bonspiel is being promoted as the last bash of the year but the spiel is also for a good cause keeping in the spirit of past successful events like the Hope Classic and the Heart to Heart Bonspiel.
The two-day event keeping in the spirit of fun features a five-end skins format and is a fundraiser for mental health supporting programs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Registration is open to the first 24 teams with 12 teams already signed. The cost to enter is $50 per person with each curler asked to raise a minimum of $50.
Teams interested in signing up can register online at www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/powerofhope.
BRINGING IT BACK: The saying is “Soon or later, everything is old is new again.” With that in mind, a number of ageless curlers at the Port Arthur Curling Club are bring back the once popular Don Dafoe Memorial Stick Bonspiel.
The spiel is set for March 19 at PACC and is open to the first 32 two-person teams to sign up. Entry fee is $80 per duo with sign up at the PACC bar. Deadline for registration is March 15 at noon or before if the bonspiel is full.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
