Krista McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts, along with coach Rick Lang, have had a year to think about getting back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after finishing second at the nation championship held in Thunder Bay last year.
Team McCarville fly to Kamloops, B.C., today where the Northern Ontario champions will begin another quest for the Canadian women’s curling title on Saturday. On Tuesday night, the McCarville rink were treated to a now-familiar send-off hosted at Fort William Curling Club with local curling fans are hoping this will finally be Team McCarville’s year.
This past week, I had a chance to talk with McCarville, Potts and coach Lang about the team’s outlook and chances heading to Kamloops where the competition begins Saturday afternoon against multiple Hearts champion Jennifer Jones and her Manitoba squad.
McCarville, now a two-time Scotties runner-up, says the team is looking forward to having the opportunity for a shot of redemption.
“For sure, we want to win the Scotties That is our main goal and dream. Playing and practicing so hard throughout the year that is what we play for. We have been close so many times we are right there. So we want to prove to everybody that we are that good that we can win Canada,” said the 40-year-old McCarville who will be skipping at her 10th Scotties.
“It has only been a year but it seems longer than that when you want to get back out there and have another go at it,” added Potts, who has played alongside McCarville since 2011. “We are super excited. And even getting back to provincials, it has been a long time since we have played there. So that was really nice to get to actually play and win the province.”
Lang, who has been coaching McCarville for as long as his daughter Sarah has played, says the provincial play down games in Kenora were needed considering the team’s limited competitive schedule due to work and family commitments. As a result of the lack of activity, McCarville comes to the Scotties as a lower-ranked skip.
“Because of our low ranking we start with all the tough teams first so that is hard,” Lang said. “However, at the end of last year, we did a complete review of our performance, and everybody bought into trying some new things. We have really been working hard at those things all year and with our light schedule we practice more, and everyone has been super committed. I think in Kenora we saw the benefits of all the work that we have done.”
This year’s Scotties once again features Canada’s best women’s curlers with not only the provincial and territorial champions competing, but three wild card teams from the top 10 ranked teams in the country. Kerri Einarson, the three-time defending Canadian champion, is back along with Jones (Manitoba) and Rachel Homan (Ontario).
Team McCarville who are ranked 61st in the Canadian Team Ranking System face Jones’ revamped younger rink, followed by games against Wild Card 2 – Casey Scheidegger from Alberta, Homan, Wild Card 3 – Meaghan Walter from Manitoba and Andrea Kelly, last year’s third-place finisher from New Brunswick.
I asked McCarville about the team’s mindset when they looked at the draw knowing they face the top teams right off the start.
“I think we want to play them earlier, but if we want to be the best we have to beat the best and it doesn’t matter when we play them,” she said. “We have to play them at some point. So I feel good going in. We just think about it one game at a time really. I know we play Jen Jones first, so I don’t really think about anything else.”
Potts, who has practice sessions with McCarville on a weekly basis, agrees.
“The field is the strongest it has been in a long time,” Potts said. “There is no gimme teams out there at all. It is going to be hard but every year we are kind of the underdog going in and we seem to do well at the Scotties so we just want to keep doing what we have done in other years.”
The team made a lineup shuffle this year with Kendra Lilly still throwing third rocks, but sweeping skip rocks. Potts is throwing lead stones but has moved into the house on McCarville’s final stones to call line.
“Krista and I are both in town practicing together and talking strategy all the time with each other so that fits well. So it is something new and it is going well so far, ” said Potts.
Lang who knows a thing or two about competitive curling. He has won six Canadian championships, including three Brier titles (two world titles with Al Hackner). He says it was a move that has been in the works.
“We had considered the change before and finally made the move this year. Kendra is one heck of a sweeper and to have her sweeping skip rocks is a huge benefit so that was the prime reason,” Lang said. “And Sarah trying to contribute in the house with conversation regarding strategy so that has worked out well too.”
McCarville says the adjustment has been easier for her noting it is a bigger change for Potts and Lilly, who lives in Sudbury.
“You know working with Sarah practicing lots here in Thunder Bay and playing with her for so many years and Lorraine (Lang) for so many years I feel it was a really easy adjustment for me,” she said.
“The girls have to switch rolls with Sarah now calling line which is different. Kendra says she has a little bit of nerves sweeping my last rocks but I think our switch has worked really well so far and I feel it was the right move.”
To make up for their limited bonspiel schedule, McCarville, Sippala and Potts played in the TbayTel Major League of Curling with Oye Sem Won and then committed to a dedicated practice schedule to prepare for the Scotties.
“We are just not coming out here to throw rocks,” said McCarville a mother of two who works full time as a teacher at Holy Family School.
“We are coming out to have a purposeful practice. That is really important with our time, with having full time jobs teacher, social worker, and health worker. And also full-time mother and wife so things are very busy but we love it. Right now we are trying to come out five days a week. We take the time we need off whether it is one or two days, but we do appreciate the personal days off (for family and social time).”
McCarville and her husband Mike travelled to Timmins, Ont., last week to watched their daughter Bella play at the under-18 nationals.
McCarville is in her seventh season playing with Lilly, Sippala and Potts with this their fifth Scotties appearance together. The rink has had success making the playoffs all five years while playing in the Canadian final twice.
McCarville says it experience that the team can draw on.
“It is funny because I been with this team the longest that I have been with any team that I played with but we are close we know each other in and out,” she said. “We know what we can say and what we can’t say with everybody. It is like we are a second family and I think that is really important because we spend so much time together so that is always great.”
However, McCarville is quick to add that it is a gruelling week at the Canadian championship, and it really is about taking it one game at a time.
“I remember thinking back years ago when we were going to the Scotties I would think I would love to make the playoffs, I would love to win this game or that game on the schedule,” McCarville said. “Now honestly, I know it is such a long week, a mentally draining week and a physically draining week for the girls. We know we have to take it one step at a time and I know it sounds cliché to say but you have to think about what is coming and not worry about anything else. The outcome is going to happen whether you like it or not and we hope the outcome is what we like. Everything is in our hands and that is what we want and we are excited to be back (at the Scotties).”
The goal is to win the Scotties and Lang is confident that team has what it takes to make that final step.
“It looks daunting at first, but you know they have made the playoffs every year and haven’t missed that top four for quite awhile,” he said. “And they have always faced tough draws. They get going and play their own game and they can compete with these teams. They have proven that over the years, so they certainly have no fear factor there. We shouldn’t be worried about that, we are going in there as contenders.”
Curling fans are reminded of the three-hour difference for the broadcast times of games from Kamloops on TSN. It is expected that McCarville’s Northern Ontario game against Manitoba (Jones) could be the feature game Saturday afternoon.
Scores and standing will also be posted on the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca.
If you have upcoming events, information or bonspiel results you want to report in this column, please submit by Monday each week to johncameron14@gmail.com.
