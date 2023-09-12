Krista McCarville and her new-look women’s curling rink will make their 2023 debut this week.
On Monday, Team McCarville announced the dates of their competitive cashspiel schedule on their social media page. The action starts on Thursday at the FW Fall Classic Kitchener, Ont.
McCarville will be one of 18 skips competing in the triple-knockout event. Andrea Kelly, the longtime New Brunswick champion, is in her first season with Team McCarville. She is listed to play third with Kendra Lily and Ashley Sippala on the back end this week. Sarah Potts is listed as an alternate on the Classic’s draw site.
The team will then head to Barrie, Ont., for the Stu Sells Tankard from Oct. 6-9, followed by the North Grenville Fall Classic, Oct. 26-29, in Kemptville, Ont.
McCarville heads west for the DeKalb Superspiel, Dec. 1-4, in Morris, Man., before preparing for the Northern Ontario Scotties provincials to be held in January in Little Current.
In between those events, Team McCarville will participate in the weekly TBayTel Major League of Curling, starting in mid-October in Thunder Bay. The league will also hold cashspiel in the city, Jan. 5-7.
Should McCarville win the provincials for a 10th time, the rink will qualify for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts nationals in Calgary.
McCarville, 40, fell in the semifinals of last year’s Scotties and lost the final of the 2022 nationals held in Thunder Bay.
