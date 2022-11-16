Thunder Bay curlers are and will be in the national spotlight again this week, meaning local fans will be busy following their exploits.
Following the silver-medal performance by Trevor Bonot and his team of Jackie McCormick, Mike McCarville and Amanda Gates at the Canadian mixed championship in Prince Albert, Sask., over the weekend, Al Hackner and Frank Morissette continue play this week representing Northern Ontario at the national masters finals.
The super senior event for curlers 60 plus got underway in Winnipeg on Monday. Hackner’s Northern Ontario rink that also includes Eric Harnden from Sault Ste. Marie at third and Bruce Munro from Sudbury at lead got off to a fast start in their first three games out scoring their opposition 23-7.
On Monday, Hackner won 9-4 in six ends over Prince Edward Island and 5-2 versus Newfoundland & Labrador following up with a 9-1 win over New Brunswick Tuesday morning.
The Northern Ontario, which faced Yukon late Tuesday, should have no problem qualifying for the championship round that starts on Thursday.
Fans can follow results at www.pembinacc.com/cdnmasters2022/.
CLUB NATS: City rinks skipped by Ben Mikkelsen and Jodi Judd are off to Edmonton on Friday where the two Port Arthur Curling Club teams will represent Northern Ontario at the Canadian club championships. The week-long national event gets underway Sunday at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.
Judd and her rink of Judy Bouchard, Kelli Beda-Stevenson, Tracey Berry and alternate Rhanda Doran play their first game on Nov. 20 against host Alberta.
Team Judd will have a target on their back as they try to repeat the championship run of the Tracy Larocque rink from the Fort William Curling Club who won the Canadian title at last year’s event held in Ottawa.
Team Judd will play in women’s Pool B with games against New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
Mikkelsen and his team of Greg Doran, Mark Blanchard, Devin Doran and alternate Chris Briand see their first action at the national championship on Nov. 21 against Nova Scotia. Team Mikkelsen are in Men’s Pool B with their other games against Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Nunavut.
Mikkelsen had success at this event when it was held in Leduc, Alta., in 2019. He took home a bronze medal.
There will send off party for Team Mikkelsen and Team Judd tonight at 7 p.m. tonight just before the Tbaytel Major League of Curling draw at 9 p.m. Mikkelsen and Judd both skip teams in the local 14-team competitive league.
MAJOR MATCHUPS: Team Hackner are the front runners through five draws of major league play but will be missing their skip and third (Morissette) when they put their five-game undefeated season on the line against Team Bonot in draw six. Rob Sinclair and Gary Champagne will have spares in the lineup as they look to add to their 15 points atop the standings.
Team Bonot will be back at full strength with their skip and third Mike McCarville back from a week at the Canadian Mixed in this key match of the league front runners. Team Bonot, with Jordan Potts at second and Kurtis Byrd at lead, sit in second place with 13 points.
Brian Adams Jr., who is third in points with 12, takes on the Nicole Westlund-Stewart rink. Stewart is 10th in the standings.
Meanwhile, Mikkelsen and Judd will look to improve on sub .500 records.
Judd with two shootout wins draws Kory Carr with one win in five starts, while Mikkelsen also 1-4 takes on Krista McCarville with a 3-2 record.
In other games, fourth-ranked Gary Weiss draws reigning champion Dylan Johnston, Denis Malette squares off with Ron Rosengren, and Dallas Burgess battles Bryan Burgess in a son-father showdown.
JAMAICA TIME: The green, yellow and black of Team Jamaica will be on display this weekend during the Grey Cup Bonspiel at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Thunder Bay’s Cristiene Hall-Teravainen will be skipping the first official games for the Jamaican women’s team at the annual local spiel.
The event, in its 43rd year, starts Thursday and runs until Sunday.
Jamaica became the 67th country to join the World Curling Federation this past summer.
The 18-person Curling Jamaica Federation has members in Canada, the United States, the UK and Jamaica.
“They plan to bring and grow the sport in Jamaica and welcome all Jamaican diaspora living abroad and those of Jamaican decent to join the Curling Jamaica Federation,” said Hall-Teravainen.
The Jamaican women’s elite team is comprised of Stephanie Chen, Madeline Spurgeon, Margot Shepard Spurgeon and Hall Teravainen.
“We all gained our experience playing in Canada for the University of Toronto, Wilfrid Laurier University and in provincial playdowns at every level,” said Hall-Teravainen, the well known local curler of Jamaican decent.
The team is coached by Paul Carr who has teams of all levels here in Thunder Bay over the years.
The Grey Cup spiel will be the debut of the women's team in Ontario. Curling Jamaica calls the Unionville Curling Club home.
