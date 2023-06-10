Dalton Mullins brings a bevy of old time baseball skills to the ball diamond.
One of the Thunder Bay Border Cats’ top offensive weapons in the early going, Mullins flashed those traits with Texas-based Angelina College, batting .368 with just 17 strikeouts in 171 at bats with the Roadrunners. He also went going eight for nine in the stolen base department.
Mullins played errorless ball in the outfield, and dropped down eight sacrifice bunts — nearly half the team’s total of 21 — from the three hole in the batting order.
Now the Baytown, Texas, native is continuing his baseball career in Canada in the Northwoods League summer loop. Still, he’s doing the same things he’s always done.
“I just try my best to be a guy who will bring anything to the table, whether it’s stealing, sac bunting, doing whatever I can to do to win. Also, not striking out, being an aggressive hitter, just anything I can do to make the team better,” Mullins said.
Bunting is a lost art in this day and age. The 20-year-old Mullins is quite proficient at it.
“First two guys get on, first and second, our coach (Angelina’s Jeff Livin) is telling me to lay one down every time. Just how he plays. Just any way to move the runners over,” Mullins said of Livin’s strategy on the college scene.
An exemplary fielder, Mullins had one clang off his glove in a recent game against the Duluth Huskies.
“I was going for one in the gap and it hit off the palm of my hand. Shouldn’t have dropped it,” said Mullins.
Mullins carried a .265 batting average and has 10 strikeouts going into Saturday’s game on the road in St. Cloud. Mullins calculated it has taken him four games to get untracked at the plate and settle in.
“It’s definitely been a challenge, coming in here with a wood bat. It’s completely different than swinging a metal bat. The competition’s been really good. Really enjoyed it,” he said.
Angelina College is 133 miles from his home in Baytown, about a two-hour jaunt. The closest major city to Baytown is Houston.
“It’s definitely a good location. I’m not too far from home. I can go home whenever I need to and stay away as long as I need also,” said Mullins.
“So it’s very nice.”
Being so close to Houston, it’s no wonder Mullins grew up and remains an Astros fan.
“I went to a lot of games when I was a kid when they weren’t as good. Tickets were very cheap. Now, I probably go to two or three. Still love going to the games though,” he said.
Not much of an autograph hound Mullins did land a few gems as a youngster.
“I think the first autograph I got was Mike Trout. Not a bad one at all,” he recalled with a laugh.
The six-foot-two, 200-pound Mullins enjoys traveling, hunting, fishing and attending sporting events.
He’s a lefty hitter and thrower. Border Cats manager JM Kelly foresees a baseball future for Mullins, who still has a year left at junior college.
“Good player. He’s got a lot of Division I (schools) who have reached out to him. I think offensively he’s done a pretty good job. He’s definitely turned a corner. Obviously a lot different when you have an aluminum bat in your hands and stick wood in somebody’s hands. It gets a little tougher. He’s done a good job,” said Kelly.
“He’s got an approach at the plate. . . . I’m excited he’s here, that’s for sure. Dalton plays in a really good conference. One of the top junior conferences in the country. You see a lot of really good arms.”
Mullins originally signed on as a temporary player.
“He’s gonna to stick out for the first half. He’s been really good for us,” said Kelly.
The Border Cats ended their first four-game homestand on Friday with a 13-11 loss to the Huskies. Thunder Bay (4-6) are off to St. Cloud for a doubleheader against the Rox this weekend, before returning Monday to entertain the same St. Cloud team at Port Arthur Stadium for a 6:35 p.m. start. Tuesday’s game has a first-pitch time of 11:05 a.m.
