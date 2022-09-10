The Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame’s induction dinner for our Class of 2022 at the Valhalla Inn is just seven days away.
Included amongst this year’s inductees is amateur athlete Jason Napper, who will be honoured for his exceptional diving career.
One of the legacies of Thunder Bay’s hosting of the 1981 Canada Summer Games are the exceptional diving facilities located at the Canada Games Complex. The other legacy is the formation of the Thunder Bay Diving Club (TBDC) which started in 1982.
Around the same time 10-year old Jason Napper was spotted in the pool at a public swim by the first coach of the TBDC, Fred Simser. Simser recognized Napper’s aquatic talent and encouraged him to try diving.
Heeding that advice, Napper signed up as the club’s third member and over the course of the next 14 years represented the club with distinction, helping put them on the national and international diving map.
Quickly rising to the top of his age-category, Napper earned provincial medals and a spot on the 1984 Ontario Diving Team. That same year he also shone against divers from the United States, winning three gold medals and being named top male diver at a competition that included 10 clubs from Minnesota and one from Kansas.
Napper was named to Canada’s national diving team in 1985. His ability to earn multiple medals and be named top diver at meets became standard practice for this outstanding young diver.
Napper’s gold-medal performance at the 1987 Canadian National Age-Group Championships earned him a trip to the World Age Group Diving Championships in Norway, where he put in a seventh-place performance in the three-metre springboard.
Closing out the decade, Napper continued his winning ways, adding the 1988 national age-group title to his ever-growing resume.
In 1989 he brought home six medals from the highly competitive John Dickenson International competition, claiming the all-round title and earning 573 points in the three-metre springboard, breaking the old record of 550 which had been set in 1980 by U.S. Olympian Robbie Cragg.
Napper followed that up with three gold medals at the national age group championships, which earned him a trip to the 1989 World Junior Diving Championships in Madrid.
Competing in the boys 16-18 one-metre springboard event, Napper was in 13th place heading into the finals, moving his way up the rankings, just missing the podium with a fourth-place finish. His success that season also saw him win a gold medal in the one-metre and bronze in the three-metre, as a member of Team Ontario at the 1989 Canada Summer Games in Saskatoon.
Napper advanced to the senior division and continued to bring home the hardware from competitions, break records and represent Canada with pride.
‘Claiming the 1990 1m springboard national title, his senior level international debut saw him put in a bronze medal performance in the men’s 1m springboard event at the 13-country MasterCard Dive Canada meet.
In 1991 he claimed a bronze medal in the men’s 1m springboard at the Cuba Cup, matched by a bronze medal in the three-metre springboard at the 1991 Universiade in Sheffield, England, commonly referred to as the World University Games.
His gold medal at the 1993 Pan Am International Diving meet in Winnipeg earned him a trip to Germany to represent Canada at the 14-nation Rostock International meet, placing second in the 1m springboard event, his best international showing up to that point.
The 1994 season turned out to be a special one for this seasoned diver.
Napper earned the opportunity to wear the maple leaf on home soil at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, B.C.
With a new provincial record in the men’s open three-metre springboard event under his belt, he travelled to the Canadian Senior Summer Diving Championships in Nepean which were also serving as the Commonwealth Games and World Aquatic qualifier. Just as he was getting ready to dip his toe into the water in his pre-dive routine the lights went out in the building causing a 20-minute delay. When all was said and done he emerged with his second 1m springboard national title and a trip to Victoria.
Advancing to the 1m springboard finals, he found himself in second place going into the sixth and final dive, slightly behind Australian Michael Murphy. Performing an inward two and one-half somersault in the tuck position he earned enough marks to claim gold and become Canada’s first male diver to win Commonwealth Games gold since 1954.
But Napper wasn’t finished there. He went on to claim a bronze medal in the three-metre springboard event. Returning home to a hero’s welcome, the 22-year old Lakehead University student celebrated his performance before heading off to the 1994 World Aquatic Games in Italy where he produced a top-20 finish.
Napper completed his diving career in 1996 and stepped away from the sport. He finally came full-circle in 2013, taking on the role of head coach of the Thunder Bay Diving Club.
Over the course of the next six years he took the experience he had gained as a multiple provincial, national and international medalists, and Commonwealth Games champion, and passed it along to the next generation of divers. Napper’s coaching abilities earned him the Coach of the Year award at the 2015 Ontario Provincial Diving Championships.
For his exceptional contributions to the sport of diving, Jason Napper will be inducted alongside the rest of the Class of 2022, which includes athletes Gerry Cizmar and Taylor Pyatt; builders Patti Kitler and Ken Slater and the members of the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship and world silver medallist rink of Trevor Bonot (skip), Jackie McCormick (third), Kory Carr (second) and Megan Carr (lead).
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
