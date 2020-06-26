TORONTO - The 2020 Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 class will tentatively be inducted next summer with the 2021 inductees.
"While consideration was given to alternate formats for the event, it was agreed that the Class of 2020 deserves to be honoured for their lifetime of achievements in Canadian horse racing with the full recognition bestowed to those inducted previously to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame," president Darryl Kaplan said in a statement. "That includes being surrounded by the family and friends who have been part of their careers.
"Unfortunately, that is not possible at this time."
The 2020 class includes jockey Gary Boulanger, trainer Michael Keogh and thoroughbreds Tepin and Play the King. Also named for induction were standardbred driver Paul MacDonell, trainer Ben Wallace and horses Amour Angus, McWicked and Rambling Willie.
Sue Leslie was also to be inducted as a builder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.