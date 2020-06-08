Canadian university sport has ground to a virtual halt for the rest of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that also wiped out this year's Vanier Cup.
U Sports cancelled six championships scheduled for later this year, including the Nov. 28 annual varsity football title game in a city that had yet to be announced.
The University of Calgary Dinos are the defending champions.
"It's pretty devastating news," Dinos quarterback Josiah Joseph said.
The national women's field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men's and women's soccer all scheduled for later this year were also cancelled.
The Vanier semifinal Mitchell and Uteck Bowls were also called off.
The Atlantic and Ontario conferences announced Monday all varsity sport is shut down to the end of 2020.
Canada West, which encompasses the four western provinces, will not operate any team sports for the rest of the calendar year, but has yet to make a decision on golf, cross-country and swimming.
"Frankly, if there's no vaccine and the physical-distancing requirements have not changed across our four provinces, it's going to be hard to envision us playing a January to March season," Canada West president Clint Hamilton said.
The RSEQ has yet to declare its plans for Quebec.
U Sports said in a statement Monday athletes whose championships are cancelled in the 2020-21 season will not lose a year of eligibility.
Canadian university sport includes roughly 20,000 students at 56 schools and employs approximately 900 coaches.
Canadian university athletics is largely funded by student fees, ticket sales, sponsorships, facility rentals and summer camps. All face reductions because of the pandemic.
While much of the 2019-20 season was complete before COVID-19 shut sport down mid-March, the national men's and women's hockey and volleyball championship were cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.
