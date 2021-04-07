VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus.
The team issued a statement Wednesday saying 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive, and one other player is considered a close contact.
All players and staff are currently in quarantine, and 18 of the 22 players on Vancouver's active roster were listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list Tuesday. The list is released every day at 5 p.m. ET.
The Canucks say the team has confirmed that a variant is involved in the outbreak, and full genome sequencing is being conducted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to determine which specific variant.
Forward Adam Gaudette was the first to test positive, and was pulled off the ice midway through practice on March 30 after the result came back.
The NHL postponed the Canucks' game against the Calgary Flames the following evening when defenceman Travis Hamonic and a member of the coaching staff were added to the NHL's COVID protocol list. A total of six Canucks games have now been postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
