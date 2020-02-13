A team-by-team look at the field for the 2020 Canadian women's curling championship including skip, teammates, home club, background information and ranking:
___
Team Canada
Skip: Chelsea Carey
Teammates: Sarah Wilkes (third), Dana Ferguson (second), Rachel Brown (lead)
Home Club: The Glencoe Club (Calgary)
Background: Carey is looking for her third national title as skip and second straight with her current team.
CTRS Ranking: No. 5
___
Team Alberta
Skip: Laura Walker
Teammates: Kate Cameron (third), Taylor McDonald (second), Nadine Scotland (lead)
Home Club: Saville Community Sports Centre (Edmonton)
Background: A former Carey teammate, Walker makes her Scotties Tournament of Hearts debut in Moose Jaw.
CTRS Ranking: No. 7
___
Team British Columbia
Skip: Corryn Brown
Teammates: Erin Pincott (third), Dezaray Hawes (second), Ashley Klymchuk (lead)
Home Club: Kamloops Curling Club
Background: Brown skipped B.C. to a Canadian junior women's title in 2013 and also makes her Hearts debut in Moose Jaw.
CTRS Ranking: No. 8
___
Team Manitoba
Skip: Kerri Einarson
Teammates: Val Sweeting (third), Shannon Birchard (second), Briane Meilleur (lead)
Home Club: Gimli Curling Club
Background: Einarson's team of former skips upended six-time Canadian champion Jennifer Jones to take Manitoba.
CTRS Ranking: No. 2
___
Team New Brunswick
Skip: Andrea Crawford
Teammates: Jennifer Armstrong (third), Jillian Babin (second), Katie Forward (lead).
Home Club: Gage Golf and Curling Club (Oromocto)
Background: Crawford and company finished outside the championship pool at 3-4 last year in Sydney, N.S.
CTRS Ranking: No. 46
___
Team Newfoundland and Labrador
Skip: Erica Curtis
Teammates: Erin Porter (third), Julie Devereaux (second), Beth Hamilton (lead)
Home Club: Re/Max Centre and St. John's Curling Club
Background: Curtis, Porter, Devereaux and Hamilton have previous Hearts experience playing with Stacie Curtis in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton was Kelli Sharpe's lead last year in Sydney.
CTRS Ranking: Unranked
___
Team Northern Ontario
Skip: Krista McCarville
Teammates: Kendra Lilly (third), Ashley Sippala (second), Jen Gates (lead)
Home Club: Fort William Curling Club (Thunder Bay)
Background: McCarville won silver at the 2016 Hearts. They're coached by two-time world champion and Canadian Curling Hall of Famer Rick Lang.
CTRS Ranking: No. 28
___
Team Northwest Territories
Skip: Kerry Galusha (throws second stones)
Teammates: Sarah Koltun (third), Jo-Ann Rizzo (throws fourth stones), Shona Barbour (lead)
Home Club: Yellowknife Curling Centre
Background: Galusha is making her sixth straight Hearts appearance and 17th overall.
CTRS Ranking: No. 31.
___
Team Nova Scotia
Skip: Mary-Anne Arsenault
Teammates: Christina Black (third), Jennifer Baxter (second), Emma Logan (lead)
Home Club: Mayflower Curling Club (Halifax)
Background: A five-time Canadian and two-time world champion playing second for Colleen Jones between 1999 and 2006, Arsenault will skip Nova Scotia a fifth time.
CTRS Ranking: No. 32
___
Team Nunavut
Skip: Lori Eddy
Teammates: Sadie Pinksen (third), Alison Griffin (second), Kaitlin MacDonald (lead)
Home Club: Iqaluit Curling Club
Background: Eddy returns to the Hearts for the first time since 1997, when she reached the final playing third for Ontario's Alison Gording and lost to Sandra Schmirler in Vancouver.
CTRS Ranking: No. 134
___
Team Ontario
Skip: Rachel Homan
Teammates: Emma Miskew (third), Joanne Courtney (second), Lisa Weagle (lead)
Home Club: Ottawa Curling Club
Background: Homan is a three-time champion. The foursome lost last year's final to Carey giving up steals in the 10th and extra ends.
CTRS Ranking: No. 4
___
Team Prince Edward Island
Skip: Suzanne Birt
Teammates: Marie Christianson (third), Meaghan Hughes (second), Michelle McQuaid (lead)
Home Club: Charlottetown Curling Club
Background: An 11-time provincial champion, Birt won a world junior title in 2001.
CTRS Ranking: No. 9
___
Team Quebec
Skip: Noemie Verreault
Teammates: Alanna Routledge (third), Marie-Pier Coté (second), Jill Routledge (lead)
Home Club: Chicoutimi/Glenmore/Trois-Rivieres Curling Clubs.
Background: All four women will play in a Hearts for the first time.
CTRS Ranking: Unranked
___
Team Saskatchewan
Skip: Robyn Silvernagle
Teammates: Stefanie Lawton (third), Jessie Hunkin (second), Kara Thevenot (lead).
Home Club: Twin Rivers Curling Club (North Battleford)
Background: Silvernagle skipped Saskatchewan to bronze last year. She has had experienced vice in Lawton who skipped the province to winning records in four previous nationals.
CTRS Ranking: No. 13
___
Team Yukon
Skip: Nicole Baldwin
Teammates: Hailey Birnie (third), Ladene Shaw (second), Helen Strong (lead)
Home Club: Whitehorse Curling Club
Background: Baldwin's foursome fell outside the championship round with a 1-6 record in 2019.
CTRS Ranking: Unranked
___
Team Wild Card # 1
Skip: Tracy Fleury
Teammates: Selena Njegovan (third), Liz Fyfe (second), Kristin MacCuish (lead).
Home Club: East St. Paul Curling Club (Winnipeg)
Background: Canada Cup runner-up fell to Jennifer Jones in an extra end in this year's Manitoba semifinal. Fleury lost a tiebreaker to get into the championship pool in Sydney last year.
CTRS Ranking: No. 1
___
Team Wild Card # 2
Skip: Jennifer Jones
Teammates: Kaitlyn Lawes (third), Jocelyn Peterman (second), Dawn McEwen (lead)
Home Club: East St. Paul Curling Club (Winnipeg).
Background: Wild cards were introduced to the national championship format in 2018. It's a rare Hearts that doesn't have six-time Canadian and 2014 Olympic champion Jones in it.
CTRS Ranking: No. 3
___
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.
