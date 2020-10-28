TORONTO - A look at new Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman:
AGE: 34.
HOMETOWN: Consett, England.
FAMILY: Married, has two-year-old son Jack.
WORK HISTORY: Everton, England's Football Association, New Zealand Football and Canada Soccer (from 2013 to 2018). Most recently served as assistant coach to Phil Neville with the English women's team and as England's under-18 women's coach.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28. 2020
