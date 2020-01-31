A look at the Toronto Wolfpack, as the transatlantic rugby league team opens play in the top-tier Super League:
SEASON OPENER: Sunday vs. Castleford Tigers at Leeds, England.
HOME OPENER: April 18 against Hull FC at Lamport Stadium.
COACH: Brian McDermott.
IN: Sonny Bill Williams (All Blacks), Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos), James Cunningham (London Broncos).
OUT: Ashton Sims (retired), Bob Beswick (Newcastle), Nick Rawsthorne and Ryan Brierley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Greg Worthington (Featherstone Rovers, on loan).
LAST SEASON: Toronto won the second-tier Championship with a 26-1-0 record. Then beat Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers in promotion playoffs.
STREAK: The Wolfpack have won 23 straight. Last loss was 46-16 at Toulouse on March 9, 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.