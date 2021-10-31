ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - T.J. Tynan beat Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin at 2:54 of overtime to lead the Ontario Reign past Abbotsford 3-2 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Martin Frk and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored power-play goals in the first period for the Reign (6-0-1), which remain first in the Pacific Division. Jordan Spence had two assists for the visitors.
Garret Sparks stopped 34-of-36 pucks in the win.
Phil Di Giuseppe and Sheldon Dries, with his fifth of the season, scored for Abbotsford (3-2-2). Martin made 33 stops in defeat.
The Canucks lost to the Reign for the second straight game after a 5-2 defeat on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.
