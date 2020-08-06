OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have signed hooker Matty Fozard, making the Welsh international their third player signing.
French international halfback Louis Jouffret and scrum half Tom Gilmore were Ottawa's first two signings as the Aces look to start with a strong spine. The rugby league team is slated to start play next year in League 1, England's third tier.
Fozard was most recently with the London Broncos after stints with St. Helens, Batley, Rochdal and Sheffield Eagles.
"Matty has high expectations of himself and the team, which suits what we want to achieve perfectly," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. "He can play different positions, is very strong defensively, and has a lot of skills to bring to the club."
The Aces have also named Dean Thomas as their U.K. head of operations. He was formerly director of rugby of the Hemel Stags, the club that became the Aces when it was bought by a consortium led by Canadian Eric Perez.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.
