GRAZ, AUSTRIA - Canada dropped its final two games of the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament Saturday.
The Canadian team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Kyle Landry and Steve Sir opened the event with wins over Croatia (18-14) and the Netherlands (17-15).
But Canada lost a 21-16 decision Saturday to Latvia before suffering a 19-16 setback to Austria.
The Canadians were seeded 13th in the tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.
