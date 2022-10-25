CALGARY - Alberta's premier stated her support for a new arena in Calgary to house the NHL's Flames.

Danielle Smith said in a statement Wednesday that the 39-year-old Saddledome has served the community well, but can no longer compete with new buildings across North America for events, concerts and sports.

The premier says Calgary needs a world-class building and work should start on the project now.

The Calgary Flames and the city have restarted talks on a new event centre after a previous agreement collapsed last year.

The initial estimate for the project was $550 million split between the two parties, but that figure increased to $634 million.

The Flames withdrew because of rising costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

