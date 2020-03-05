KINGSTON, Ont. - Alberta's Brendan Bottcher defeated Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone 9-5 on Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Bottcher scored a deuce in the ninth end and added another in the 10th for his eighth straight victory at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (7-1) moved into second place in the eight-team standings with a 7-4 win over Team Canada's Kevin Koe.
Saskatchewan and Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen were next at 6-2. McEwen dropped a 6-4 decision to Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs.
Ontario's John Epping beat Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 9-5 in the other afternoon game. Both teams were in a four-way tie at 5-3 with Koe and Jacobs.
Another draw was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Leon's Centre.
The top four teams at the end of the championship round Friday night will qualify for the Page playoffs on Saturday.
The semifinal and final are set for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.
