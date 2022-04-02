WOLFVILLE, N.S. - The Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres (UQTR) Patriotes advanced to the U Sports men's hockey championship final with a commanding 7-2 victory over the Ryerson Rams on Saturday.
Felix Lauzon and Olivier Garneau had a goal and an assist apiece for the Patriotes. Justin Bergeron, Julien Tessier, David Noel, Jordan Martel and Samuel Hould also scored.
Simon Lafrance chipped in with three assists and goalie Alexis Gravel made 29 stops.
Jeremiah Addison, on the power play, and Chris Playfair replied for Ryerson, which got 36 saves from Garrett Forrest.
The Patrotes take on Alberta in Sunday's final, after the Golden Bears defeated the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 7-3 earlier Saturday.
Josh Prokop scored and collected four points for Alberta. Eric Florchuk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., added two goals and an assist in the win.
Florchuk and Prokop, an Edmonton native, combined for four points alone in a dominant second period for the Bears, as they scored three unanswered goals in the frame and entered the third period carrying a 4-1 advantage.
Joseph Raaymakers of Chatham, Ont., made 19 saves in the X-Men's loss while Arnprior, Ont., native Liam Hawel assisted on two St. FX goals.
Bears goalie Taz Burman, of Vancouver, turned aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.