Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Sweden's Ilir (The Sledgehammer) Latifi on a June 5 UFC Fight Night card.
The 29-year-old from Bonnyville, who now calls Edmonton home, is coming off a decision loss to former UFC champion Andrei (The Pit Bull) Arlovski last November. That snapped a two-fight win streak.
`I'm not happy with myself and I have to get better. I had a big opportunity and I blew it," Boser said via social media after the loss in Las Vegas.
The UFC has yet to announce a venue for the June 5 televised card.
Boser (19-7-1) is 3-2-0 in the UFC with his other loss to France's Cyril Gane, currently ranked fourth among UFC heavyweight contenders.
The 37-year-old Latifi (14-8-0 with one no-contest) moved up to heavyweight last time out, saying the weight cut to make 205 pounds was too much.
He lost his heavyweight debut to No. 2 contender Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis in February. Latifi has now lost three straight, including a KO at the hands of Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir, ranked eighth among light-heavyweight contenders.
The five-foot-10 Latifi, who is 7-6-0 in the UFC, weighed in at 246.5 pounds for the Lewis fight. Boser, meanwhile has been slimming down at heavyweight — he weighed in at 232.5 for the Arlovski bout.
The six-foot-two Albertan weighed in at 247.5 pounds in his UFC debut win over six-foot-seven Daniel (Daddy Long Legs) Spitz in October 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.