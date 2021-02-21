CALGARY - Alberta's Laura Walker led Pool A at the Canadian women's curling championship at 3-0 on Sunday.
Alberta thumped Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 12-2 in the morning draw.
Defending champion Kerri Einarson and Ontario's Rachel Homan both improved to 2-0.
Einarson beat Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three 6-4, while Homan downed Yukon's Laura Eby 8-3.
Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories was tied with Northern Ontario at 1-1 after defeating Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 9-5.
Peterson and Brothers were both 1-2 ahead of winless Wild Card Two and Yukon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022
