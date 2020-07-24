Canada will be well represented in the second round of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite tournament.
Canadians Chris Johnston, his older brother, Cory, and Jeff Gustafson all advanced Friday at the event in Clayton, N.Y. The top 40 anglers in the 86-competitor field qualified for second-round action.
The top 10 finishers Saturday will square off Sunday for a shot at the US$100,000 top prize.
Chris Johnston posted a five-fish limit of 24 pounds 12 ounces to remain second overall at 51 pounds 12 ounces. Johnston, 31, of Peterborough, Ont., stood second Thursday just an ounce behind first-day leader Paul Mueller, who remained first (52 pounds two ounces) after his five-fish limit weighed 25 pounds one ounce.
But Johnston had the day's biggest fish (six pounds five ounces).
Gustafson, of Keewatin, Ont., made a meteoric rise. After starting the day in 47th spot, Gustafson moved up to No. 12 (39 pounds eight ounces) after his five fish weighed 23 pounds two ounces.
Cory Johnston, of Cavan, Ont., remained 19th overall (38 pounds 10 ounces) after his limit came in at 19 pounds three ounces.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Waddington, N.Y., but was relocated to Clayton, N.Y., (about 105 kilometres southwest) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the event was held in Waddington, competitors were relegated to fishing the St. Lawrence River — a noted trophy smallmouth bass fishery — but with Clayton being located at the river mouth, anglers also have the option of fishing the American side of Lake Ontario (Canadian waters are off-limits).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.
