VANCOUVER - Amateur Luna Lu of Burnaby, B.C., was one of four players on Monday to earn a spot in this week's CPKC Canadian Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.
Lu, who will be part of the 156 player field that tees off Thursday, carded a 1-under 71 in Monday's final qualifier at Point Grey Golf and Country Club. Her qualification means there will be 15 Canadians competing in the national championship.
Alice Ziyi Zhao, a 14-year-old from Irvine, Calif., was the top qualifier with a 3-under 69. Kum-Kang Park of Seoul, Korea, shot 2 under, while Magdalena Simmermacher of Buenos Aires, Argentina, carded a 1 under.
Canadian amateur Anna Huang finished fifth at even par.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.
