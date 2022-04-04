TORONTO - CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie's annual visit of the nine CFL cities has been put on hold.
Ambrosie announced via Twitter on Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was unable to meet with Alouettes fans in Montreal.
"Thankfully, my symptoms are light and I'm feeling well," Ambrosie tweeted.
The meeting, however, will be rescheduled at a later date.
Since becoming CFL commissioner in 2017, Ambrosie has travelled across Canada to the nine member cities. He'd meet with season-ticket holders and make himself available to media.
This year's trek began March 15 in Calgary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.
