CALGARY - American defensive back Brad Muhammad re-signed with the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.
Muhammad, 27, was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.
Muhammad started 16 regular-season games last year, his first with Calgary. He had 50 tackles (one for a loss), five special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Muhammad signed with the Stampeders after playing five games with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.
