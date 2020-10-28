SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League hopes to start its next season in February.
The AHL announced Wednesday it is targeting Feb. 5, 2021 as the start date for next season.
The league has not said how many games it hopes to play or the format of the schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top professional development league for the NHL, the AHL features 31 North American teams. The league's Canadian entries are the Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Belleville Senators.
The 2019-20 AHL season was suspended in March and eventually cancelled.
The NHL has said it hopes to start its next season in January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.