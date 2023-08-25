VANCOUVER - Megan Khang of the United States is the clubhouse leader in the second round of the CPKC Women's Open.
She was tied for 13th after the first round and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to move into the top spot in the morning wave at 7-under.
First-round leader Yuka Saso of Japan hadn't teed off when Kang finished her day.
Superstar Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 4-under 68 to likely see the weekend with a total score of 1-under.
The projected cutline at the Canadian women's golf championship was set at 2-over par.
An air quality advisory in metro Vancouver was declared in the morning due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's interior.
That advisory included Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the tournament's host, but its oceanside course remained relatively clear of smoke.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
