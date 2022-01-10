VANCOUVER - Lucky Whitehead is staying put.
The American receiver signed a contract extension Monday with the B.C. Lions. He was slated to become a free agent next month.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back and to help this squad get to the next level," Whitehead said in a statement. "We have some pieces already in place to contend year in and year out and I can’t wait to see what else this offseason brings."
White was a CFL all-star this past season after registering 60 receptions for 932 yards and five TDs. He also had a team-high 1,212 combined yards and topped the league with 447 yards after the catch.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
