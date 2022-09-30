OSTRAVA, Czechia - Canada settled for silver at the International Para Hockey Cup on Friday after dropping a 4-0 decision to the United States at the RT Torax Arena.
Declan Farmer scored twice — including an empty-net goal — and added an assist. Josh Pauls and Jack Wallace had the other goals.
Griffin LaMarre made three saves for the shutout. Jean-Francois Huneault had 20 saves for Canada.
The teams also met in the final of the Paralympic Games last February in Beijing. The Americans won gold with a 5-0 victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
