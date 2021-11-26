CLEVELAND - Joey Anderson scored the lone goal for the Toronto Marlies in a 5-1 loss to the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League on Friday.
Brett Gallant, Tyler Sikura, Liam Foudy and Trey Fix-Wolansky scored for Cleveland in their fourth consecutive victory.
Anderson's goal at 10:05 of the second period was his first power play goal of the season. He has six points (five goals, one assist) through 12 games this season.
The Marlies (8-5-1-1) won't have to wait long for another shot at Cleveland (9-3-1-3), as the Monsters visit Toronto on Saturday.
"I thought we could have easily been in this game," said Marlies coach Greg Moore. "Their goalie (Daniil Tarasov) had a really strong one. We were for the most part out chancing them through the first two periods and just couldn’t find the back of the net. Their goalie found a way to make some saves and I felt as though throughout the game we were in it all the way."
Toronto outshot Cleveland 36-33, with Marlies netminder Michael Hutchinson turning aside 28 shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.