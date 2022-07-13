McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st track worlds on US soil
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed venues. It’s Eugene, Oregon, and known to the locals as TrackTown USA. It features a renovated stadium and a very fast track. Among those who might break their own world records are hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Karsten Warholm. Jamaican speedster Elaine Thompson-Herah could make a run at the 100-meter record that Florence Griffith-Joyner has held since 1988. Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser could break his world record, too. It's a mark he set at Hayward Field last summer.
Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach. The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo went 236-236 in parts of four seasons. Toronto beat Philadelphia Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak. The Blue Jays are 3-9 in July. They went 1-6 on a road trip against Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors, and Seattle that ended Sunday with a four-game sweep against the Mariners.
R&A chief Slumbers blasts LIV Golf as 'driven by money'
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers is blasting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series as being driven by money. Slumber says the circuit run by two-time British Open champion Greg Norman isn't in the best interest of golf. Slumbers says the British Open has a right to review the criteria that exempts players into the British Open and those could be changed. But he says that would not include banning a player who is otherwise qualified. Slumbers says what makes golf special is the spirit and open nature of a sport that is based more on merit than money.
Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews amid typical concerns. Is the home of golf still enough to test the modern game? Tiger Woods knows both sides of it. He once used a replica of a gutta-percha golf ball from the 19th century on the ninth hole. It required a driver and a 5-iron to cover 352 yards. Woods is still amazed that St. Andrews can hold its own because of its pot bunkers and the wind. The 150th Open starts Thursday and there's only a wee breeze in the forecast. It still presents a unique test.
Advocates: Farah's story can help other trafficking victims
LONDON (AP) — Until this week, Mo Farah was a four-time Olympic champion winding down his hugely successful career as a long-distance runner. Now he's an icon for another reason: He is the most prominent person to come forward as a victim of people trafficking. Farah’s decision to tell the story of how he was brought to Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant has given a face to the often nameless victims of modern slavery. In Britain and other countries, many of these crime victims are dismissed as “illegal” immigrants.
New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says the league is open for business. While nothing is imminent, he says all options will be explored as he prepares to take over with conference realignment again in the forefront. Yormark made his introductory marks at the start of the league’s football media days. He says he's excited about the transformative moment and the opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business. The 55-year-old Yormark is joining the Big 12 from his role as an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.
Senators land Giroux; Oilers reach deal with goalie Campbell
Claude Giroux is set to enjoy a homecoming in Ottawa, while the Edmonton Oilers began addressing their goaltending needs by agreeing to sign Jack Campbell as the NHL’s free agency period opened Wednesday. Giroux, who’s from northern Ontario and played his junior hockey across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Quebec, signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract with the Senators, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Campbell leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs for Edmonton, where he is projected to compete for the Oilers starting job. Campbell cashes in on a season in which he had career highs in wins with a 31-9-6 record, five shutouts and 47 starts.
Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency
The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have brought back defenseman Josh Manson with a four-year deal worth $18 million. The team they beat in the Cup Final also locked up three top contributors: The Tampa Bay Lightning signed center Anthony Cirelli and defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak to eight-year extensions. The 2019 champion St. Louis Blues re-signed defenseman Nick Leddy after he fit in so well as a trade deadline acquisition. They also locked up forward Robert Thomas to a big deal.
Global game: NBA's Summer League has international influence
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone has won 24 championships as a basketball coach in the Philippines. But this summer he took some time to be an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and be part of NBA Summer League. Cone’s presence was just part of this year’s international feel to Summer League. This summer, there were no fewer than 86 international players on the rosters in Las Vegas. That means roughly one in every five players in the league were born outside of the U.S.
Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage
COL DU GRANON, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard has won the first big mountain stage of the Tour de France to claim the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar. Two-time defending champion Pogacar cracked in the final ascent on Wednesday. Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard moved away from Pogacar on his way to the top of the Col du Granon. The stage also featured two other monster climbs in the form of the daunting Col du Telegraphe and Col du Galibier. It was Vingegaard’s first stage win at cycling’s biggest race. The Danish rider was runner-up last year in the general classification behind Pogacar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.