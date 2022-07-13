Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews amid typical concerns. Is the home of golf still enough to test the modern game? Tiger Woods knows both sides of it. He once used a replica of a gutta-percha golf ball from the 19th century on the ninth hole. It required a driver and a 5-iron to cover 352 yards. Woods is still amazed that St. Andrews can hold its own because of its pot bunkers and the wind. The 150th Open starts Thursday and there's only a wee breeze in the forecast. It still presents a unique test.
R&A chief Slumbers blasts LIV Golf as 'driven by money'
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers is blasting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series as being driven by money. Slumber says the circuit run by two-time British Open champion Greg Norman isn't in the best interest of golf. Slumbers says the British Open has a right to review the criteria that exempts players into the British Open and those could be changed. But he says that would not include banning a player who is otherwise qualified. Slumbers says what makes golf special is the spirit and open nature of a sport that is based more on merit than money.
NHL free agency: Rangers get Trochek, Senators land Giroux
Free agency opened in the NHL with a flurry of deals. Claude Giroux is leaving Florida for a homecoming in Ottawa. The Washington Capitals landed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper from Colorado. The New York Rangers signed forward Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract. There was also a big trade with 2017 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Brent Burns going from San Jose to the Carolina Hurricanes. Edmonton signed goalie Jack Campbell and forward Andrew Copp left the Rangers to sign with Detroit. Top free agents Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau, Ondrej Palat and John Klingberg were still available.
Contenders re-sign key players at start of NHL free agency
The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have brought back defenseman Josh Manson with a four-year deal worth $18 million. The team they beat in the Cup Final also locked up three top contributors: The Tampa Bay Lightning signed center Anthony Cirelli and defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak to eight-year extensions. The 2019 champion St. Louis Blues re-signed defenseman Nick Leddy after he fit in so well as a trade deadline acquisition. They also locked up forward Robert Thomas to a big deal.
Snyder camp says he'll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture. Snyder attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip. Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily.
New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says the league is open for business. While nothing is imminent, he says all options will be explored as he prepares to take over with conference realignment again in the forefront. Yormark made his introductory marks at the start of the league’s football media days. He says he's excited about the transformative moment and the opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business. The 55-year-old Yormark is joining the Big 12 from his role as an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.
Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach. The 13th manager in Blue Jays history, and the first from Puerto Rico, Montoyo went 236-236 in parts of four seasons. Toronto beat Philadelphia Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak. The Blue Jays are 3-9 in July. They went 1-6 on a road trip against Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors, and Seattle that ended Sunday with a four-game sweep against the Mariners.
Wolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez says NBA has welcomed him
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Rodriguez was standing near his courtside seat, oblivious to a few fans who were snapping a quick photo of the baseball great as they walked by. He was watching the Minnesota Timberwolves warm up instead. Rodriguez is currently part of the Timberwolves’ ownership group, with plans in place for he and business partner Marc Lore to assume control and become primary owners next year. The former slugger said Wednesday that he’s enjoying his transitions from baseball to basketball and from player to executive. He noted that he’s still learning.
McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st track worlds on US soil
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed venues. It’s Eugene, Oregon, and known to the locals as TrackTown USA. It features a renovated stadium and a very fast track. Among those who might break their own world records are hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Karsten Warholm. Jamaican speedster Elaine Thompson-Herah could make a run at the 100-meter record that Florence Griffith-Joyner has held since 1988. Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser could break his world record, too. It's a mark he set at Hayward Field last summer.
Advocates: Farah's story can help other trafficking victims
LONDON (AP) — Until this week, Mo Farah was a four-time Olympic champion winding down his hugely successful career as a long-distance runner. Now he's an icon for another reason: He is the most prominent person to come forward as a victim of people trafficking. Farah’s decision to tell the story of how he was brought to Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant has given a face to the often nameless victims of modern slavery. In Britain and other countries, many of these crime victims are dismissed as “illegal” immigrants.
