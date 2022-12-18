Canadian soccer fans who packed bars early on Sunday to cheer on Argentina in the World Cup final were rewarded with a nail-biting victory over France.
The match ended in a 2-2 tie after regulation play, sending the championship game into extra time.
After one goal by each side, Argentina won in a penalty shootout.
At Cafe Diplomatico in Central Toronto, fans in a packed tent screamed and jumped up, hugging each other and waving flags when Argentina took the title.
The largely pro-France crowd at bar L’barouf in downtown Montreal, on the other hand, was left disappointed.
Some fans had tears in their eyes as they filed out of the venue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.
