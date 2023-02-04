TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have signed American kicker Boris Bede to a one-year contract extension.
The 33-year-old converted a career-high 43 field goals in 2022, and added another three in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game.
Bede, who was born in France and went to school in Laval, Que., kicked a career-long, 56-yard field goal in August, which was also the second-longest in Argonauts' history.
The six-foot-four, 225-pound kicker led the league in kickoff average last season at 68.7 yards per game in Bede's second season as an Argo.
He's a seven-year CFL veteran and two-time East Division all-star. He spent four seasons from 2015 to 2019 with the Montreal Alouettes.
Bede has compiled a career 212 field goals in 111 regular-season games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.
