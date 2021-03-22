TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have signed four of their 2020 draft picks, including first-round selection Theren Churchill.
Churchill, a six-foot-six, 295-pound offensive lineman from Stettler, Alta., was selected ninth overall by Toronto.
He spent three seasons at the University of Regina (2017-2019) where he started 25 games at right tackle.
Churchill played four seasons of junior football with the Edmonton Huskies, where he was a Prairie Conference all-star, before his time at Regina.
The Argonauts also signed defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (second round, territorial), fullback Dion Pellerin (fifth round) and receiver Sam Baker (sixth round).
Acheampong, (6-5, 247-pounds), was drafted 20th overall after four seasons (2016-2019) at Wilfrid Laurier University, where he was an OUA First Team All-Star in 2019 after posting 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in eight games.
Pellerin (6-5, 225 pounds) was chosen 42nd overall and was a four-year player at the University of Waterloo (2016-2019).
He was a first-team OUA All-Star in 2019 after rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and hauling in 14 passes for 131 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Baker (6-3, 210 pounds) was picked 48th overall and spent four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan (2016-2019). He hauled in 70 passes for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns in his Huskies career.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.