ANTWERP, Belgium - Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match.
The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal.
Against Evans, Auger-Aliassime had nine aces, won 33 receiving points and only had one double fault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
