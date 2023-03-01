DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday.
Sonego hit three winners in a tiebreaker to win an even first set that saw both players hold serve throughout.
The Italian scored the only break of the game to go up 4-3 in the second set. Auger-Aliassime had game point twice but failed to hold.
Sonego had two aces and served to love in the next game to take a 5-3 lead.
Auger-Aliassime held to cut the lead to 5-4, claiming the ninth game with an ace. But after the Canadian took the first point of game 10, Sonego served out for his first win in three meetings with Auger-Aliassime
It was Auger-Aliassime's earliest exit at a tournament since the 22-year-old from Montreal, who entered the tournament ranked No. 9 in the world, lost his first match at a season-opening tournament in Adelaide, Australia.
He followed that with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, a quarterfinal appearance in Rotterdam, Netherlands and a semifinal berth in Doha, Qatar.
Sonego will face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.