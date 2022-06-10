'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov on Friday.
The tournament's second seed had eight aces to just one for Khachanov. Auger-Aliassime won 85 per cent of first-serve points, compared to 71 per cent for the fifth seed from Russia.
Auger-Aliassime had two of his aces in the final game, including one to setup the winning point.
The world No. 9 from Montreal improved his career record against Khachanov to 2-1.
Auger-Aliassime will face Dutch player Tim Van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, in Saturday's semifinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
