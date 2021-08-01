TORONTO - Jockey Antonio Gallardo's first career race aboard Avoman was a victorious one.
Gallardo guided Avoman to a three-quarter length victory Sunday in the $150,000 Plate Trial at Woodbine Racetrack. Avoman went off as the 3/2 co-favourite with H C Holiday and won the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine's Tapeta track in 1:52.84.
"I love to watch replays, I love to know my horses," Gallardo said. "I could see I have long-stride horse, he has a big kick at the end.
"In the beginning, I let him be strong. After that, I told him 'Hey, you're not going nowhere' and he relaxed. I had to move a little bit early because there was no pace _ I wanted to make sure the horse in front worked a little bit."
Gallardo had Avoman behind Truffle King around the final turn but surged into the lead en route to leading the horse to its first win in two races this year. Overall, the three-year-old gelding has two wins and two third-place efforts in five career starts.
Truffle King, ridden by Justin Stein, finished second in the four-horse field but was relegated to last following a steward's inquiry for an incident involving fourth-place finisher Derzkii.
The disqualification moved H C Holiday into second and Derzkii into third.
The Plate Trial is a prep event for the $1-million Queen's Plate, which is slated to be run Aug. 22 at Woodbine. And winning trainer Don MacReay, who co-owns the horse with La Huerta Inc., said the plan is for Avoman to run in North America longest continuously run stakes event.
"That's what we're in it for, that's what we dream of," he said. "To walk into the infield and have these big days, and maybe dream of the Plate.
"This is probably one of the greatest feelings in the world, except for my wife and baby. We had high hopes for this horse from the start. This is a dream come true for all of us, and it's exciting because it does lead us to the big dance."
Also on Sunday's card is the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks for fillies, another Plate prep event that also covers 1 1/8 miles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.
