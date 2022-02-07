VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions signed Canadian offensive lineman Peter Godber to a contract extension Monday.
The 27-year-old Godber was slated to become a free agent Tuesday.
Godber, of Toronto, is entering his fourth season with B.C. He started all 14 regular-season games last year at centre.
The Lions selected Godber in the first round, No. 3 overall, in the 2018 CFL draft out of Rice.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.
