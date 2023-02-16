VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions signed American defensive back Mike Jones on Thursday.
The five-foot-10, 189-pound Jones spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, registering 47 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble in 18 regular-season games.
Jones spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with Winnipeg, earning Grey Cup rings both campaigns.
He has appeared in 39 career CFL games, recording 103 tackles, five special-team tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
