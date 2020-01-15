MONTREAL - Ballou Tabla's return to the Montreal Impact was made permanent Wednesday with the midfielder coming to terms on a two-year contract with two option years.
The 20-year-old left Montreal for FC Barcelona's reserve side in January 2018 after seeing action in 21 games for the Impact in 2017. He rejoined the Impact on loan last August from the famed Spanish franchise and played four MLS games, including one start.
"We are happy to have Ballou back with us following this transfer," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "The talent of this young Quebecer was never put into question. Now it's up to him to do everything and bounce back."
Tabla joined Montreal's academy in 2012. In March 2017, Tabla became the Impact's youngest player to take part in an MLS game at 17 years 338 days when he took the field in San Jose.
He played 30 games for Barcelona's reserve side. He also spent a short time on loan to Albacete Balompie in Spain's second division.
Born in the Ivory Coast, Tabla has won two caps for Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.
