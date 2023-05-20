PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. - The Brooks Bandits and Battlefords North Stars will play for the Centennial Cup championship on Sunday afternoon.
The Bandits blanked the Ottawa Junior Senators 3-0 in the first of two Saturday semifinal games at Stride Place, while the North Stars squashed the host Portage Terriers 7-1 in the second semifinal.
Dario Beljo scored twice in the third period and Aiden Fink added an empty-netter with 19 seconds left as the Bandits eliminated the Senators.
Ethan Barwick made 22 saves to post the shutout for the Alberta Junior Hockey League Bandits.
Brooks outshot Ottawa 41-22 and went 0-for-2 on the power-play. Ottawa, of the Central Canada Hockey League, went 0-for-5.
In the later game, Holden Bell scored twice in the first period and helped the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League North Stars torch the Terriers.
Alex Izyk, Steven Kesslering, Jake Southgate, Bradley Blake and Riley Girod also scored for the North Stars, who led 4-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third. Tynan Ewart, Kian Bell, Jordan Grill and Southgate each chipped in with two assists.
Matt Wisener scored for the Terriers.
The North Stars outshot the Terriers 38-31 and went 4-for-5 on the power play. The Terriers were o-for-5 on the power play.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2023.
