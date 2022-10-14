NORTH BAY, Ont. - Ty Nelson capped off a run of three unanswered goals from the North Bay Battalion as they defeated the Peterborough Petes 3-1 on Thursday.
Peterborough's Justin DeZoete opened the scoring to put the Petes (3-2-0) up 1-0, 9:16 into the first.
In the second, Kyle Jackson got North Bay (4-2-0) on the board, nearly five minutes in, followed by Kyle McDonald, who scored 10:19 into the period. Nelson added an empty-netter with 38 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Dom DiVincentiis saved 21-of-22 shots in the win. Michael Simpson stopped 36 shots for the Petes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
