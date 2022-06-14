CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Elimination winners Beach Glass and Pebble Beach will start alongside each other Saturday night in the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup.
Beach Glass trainer Brent MacGrath had the first selection and took the No. 4 spot in the race draw Tuesday at Mohawk Woodbine Park.
Pebble Beach was next and the handlers took the No. 5 post for Canada’s richest harness race.
A field of 10 horses will race Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.
