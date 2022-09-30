EDMONTON - Connor Bedard capped a two-goal night with the game-winner in overtime leading the Regina Pats to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Thursday.
Tanner Howe recorded a game-high four points behind two goals and two assists for the Pats (2-1-0). Bedard also added an assist.
Drew Sim stopped 22 shots in a winning effort.
Luca Hauf, Mason Finley and Ethan Peters all scored for the Oil Kings (0-2-1). Kolby Hay had 33 saves in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.
